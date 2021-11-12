Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Sells $453,950.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $453,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE MATX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,095. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.93. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.41 and a 52 week high of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 53,586 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Matson by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

