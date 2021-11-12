Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,411,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,931 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.6% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,245,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Mastercard by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.71.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $360.58 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.38 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $354.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

