Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Masimo were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 10.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.08, for a total transaction of $994,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,528 shares of company stock worth $15,285,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

MASI opened at $297.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.62. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $297.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

