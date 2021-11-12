Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $33.55 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 754,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,550,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Targa Resources news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

TRGP stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

