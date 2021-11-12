Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 175,378 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,759,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175,378 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in The AES were worth $45,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The AES by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,648,000 after acquiring an additional 279,491 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The AES by 1.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES by 18.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AES by 13.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,184,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,953,000 after buying an additional 264,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of The AES by 5.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Several analysts have commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

