Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $58.59 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,699,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,321 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $58,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

