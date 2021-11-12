Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.15% of Zebra Technologies worth $43,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,779 shares of company stock worth $5,152,908 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

ZBRA stock opened at $585.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $333.06 and a 52-week high of $614.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $547.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.