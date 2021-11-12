Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 3,594 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.08% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $35,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,816.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,842.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,675.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,241.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

