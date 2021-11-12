Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 154,647 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,647 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in BCE were worth $39,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 1,035.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 83.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

