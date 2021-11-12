Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 7,678 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of GoDaddy worth $52,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,768 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 470,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $70.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average is $77.81.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

