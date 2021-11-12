Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,015 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.19% of Huazhu Group worth $32,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth $77,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

