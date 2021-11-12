Marshall Wace LLP Has $40.47 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 301.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 54,384 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $699.24.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 239,845 shares of company stock worth $155,980,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $626.64 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 58.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

