Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 363.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 343,924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.20% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $27,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,646,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,156,000 after purchasing an additional 273,708 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,137,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.27. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $46.98 and a one year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

