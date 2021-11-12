Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 125,922 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 260.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,922 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.44% of Globant worth $38,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 266,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,288,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOB opened at $331.86 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $173.34 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.92 and a 200-day moving average of $262.69.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

