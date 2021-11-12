MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Trims Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,730 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIO during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NIO by 77.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIO during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC dropped their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

NYSE NIO opened at $42.20 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.