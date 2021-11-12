MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Decreases Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd reduced its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,516 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Baidu by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 365.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.21.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.