MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Acquires 1,713 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Ternium were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ternium by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,234 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 171.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the second quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ternium by 5.1% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 5.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Ternium stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $56.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 12.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TX shares. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

