Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will report sales of $3.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the highest is $4.04 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.31 billion to $20.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,674,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,189,000 after purchasing an additional 223,354 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,127,000 after purchasing an additional 192,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

MAR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,511. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.47 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.59. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

