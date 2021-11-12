Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 66,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,474. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $466.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MRNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.