Mariner LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,419,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

