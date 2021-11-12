Mariner LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 746,859 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $177.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

