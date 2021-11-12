Mariner LLC Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $33,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $23,754,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 5,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.42.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $613.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $416.35 and a 1-year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,773. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

