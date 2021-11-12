Mariner LLC Buys 19,266 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 685,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,266 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $36,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Amundi bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,003,475,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,387 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949,585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.76 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.