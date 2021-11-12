Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.20, but opened at $37.28. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 8,596 shares.
The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09.
MRVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.
The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.08.
Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVI)
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
