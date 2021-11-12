Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.31.

NYSE MPC opened at $66.00 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

