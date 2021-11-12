MAP Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $40.89 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $40.89 million and $489,107.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00072500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00074050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00097439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,750.80 or 0.07312818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,967.86 or 1.00003778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00020211 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

