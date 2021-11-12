MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, RTT News reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

MNKD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. 9,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,250. MannKind has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.

Get MannKind alerts:

MNKD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MannKind stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of MannKind worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.