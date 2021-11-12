MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MannKind in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.82. MannKind has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,407,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in MannKind by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MannKind by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 295,730 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

