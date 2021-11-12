Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Trims Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,811 shares during the quarter. The Mosaic comprises 4.3% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.24% of The Mosaic worth $28,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 43.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,326,000 after purchasing an additional 609,676 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 19.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 552,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 88,593 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Mosaic by 1,012.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOS shares. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

