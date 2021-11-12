Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $37.46 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,412 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 5.6% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $37,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 201,972 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Mizuho cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

NASDAQ MU opened at $74.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,318 shares of company stock worth $1,895,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.