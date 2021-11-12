Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,247 shares during the period. Vodafone Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $16,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after buying an additional 1,682,672 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 8,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 38.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,534 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 81.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.