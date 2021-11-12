Man Group plc Trims Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,450 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of MGM Growth Properties worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

NYSE:MGP opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $29.13 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.08%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.