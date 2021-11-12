Man Group plc Sells 230 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTC. Citigroup lowered their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $119.79 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.61. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.