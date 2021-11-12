Man Group plc Purchases 725 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Masimo by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Masimo by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $297.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.62. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $297.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,528 shares of company stock worth $15,285,649 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

