Man Group plc Lowers Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,444 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. FMR LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $62,175,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 87,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 70,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 52.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,136,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW stock opened at $484.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $484.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.