Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 202,381 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 104.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $121.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.06 and a 200 day moving average of $132.82.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

