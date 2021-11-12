Man Group plc Increases Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,758 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.17% of Korn Ferry worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,852,000 after acquiring an additional 75,375 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,126,000 after acquiring an additional 374,501 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,320,000 after acquiring an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,744,000 after acquiring an additional 175,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Korn Ferry by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,133,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

KFY stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.91%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

