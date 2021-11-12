Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS.

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.58. The company had a trading volume of 112,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,343. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.40. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.62 and a beta of 0.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.65% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $68,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

