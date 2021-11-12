M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Raymond James

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $51.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. M.D.C. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $63.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.41.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,178,000 after purchasing an additional 321,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,863,000 after purchasing an additional 172,262 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,804,000 after purchasing an additional 98,345 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 206,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

