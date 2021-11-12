Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Lyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 43,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,688. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.12. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Lyra Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

