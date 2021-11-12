Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

LFT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,314. The company has a market capitalization of $98.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 57.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.86%.

LFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

