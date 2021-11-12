Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 75.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU opened at $453.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $423.06 and a 200-day moving average of $383.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $478.66.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.60.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

