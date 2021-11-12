LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,502 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,594,000 after acquiring an additional 52,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CW opened at $132.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.92. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $102.37 and a 12-month high of $136.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

