LPL Financial LLC Sells 245 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 79,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

WLK opened at $101.75 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average of $92.77.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

