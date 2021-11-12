LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,522 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,788 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

