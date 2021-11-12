LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $3,853,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,069,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $208.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $230.58. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $5,497,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $252,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,103.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,000 shares of company stock worth $32,928,214. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.10.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

