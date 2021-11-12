LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $325.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $364.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.32 and a 200 day moving average of $182.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.89%.

DDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

