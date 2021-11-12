LPL Financial LLC Acquires 590 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,390,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,653,000 after buying an additional 266,227 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 151.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,935,000 after buying an additional 384,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,750,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,400,000 after buying an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $137.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.39 and a 1-year high of $138.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.11 and its 200-day moving average is $113.45.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

