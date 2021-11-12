Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.57.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday.

Lordstown Motors stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 34,484,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,016,888. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

