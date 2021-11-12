Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$112.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LBLCF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.48. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $78.00.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

